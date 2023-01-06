ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1UPN_0k63jNFk00

On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

The Golden State Warriors have made history over the last decade, as they have won four of the last eight championships.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been vital parts of all four of these championship runs, but many tend to forget the fourth horseman involved in this championship equation and he just so happens to be the guy that holds everything together for this team in the locker room.

Andre Iguodala is a proven champion, he’s a terrific veteran presence, he is a leader and the 2015 Finals MVP will be making his 2022-23 season debut for the Warriors on Saturday, January 7 when the Orlando Magic visit the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In a recent episode of his Point Forward podcast with former NBA player Evan Turner, Iguodala not only sat down and talked with current teammate Ty Jerome about his journey from college to the NBA, but Iguodala also shared an update on his season debut.

Andre Iguodala: “Got some big news Fam. We got 24 hours until I step on the court man. Yeah, it’s a go! You know, officially announcing it on Point Forward. I hope the fan base is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually, I am also excited you know? I try to play cool, calm and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court, it’s finally happening. Patience is a virtue and we are finally here.”

Recently, the Golden State Warriors issued a team-wide injury update and they did not list any updates on Iguodala’s progress from a lingering hip injury that has limited his availability.

However, head coach Steve Kerr did share an update on Iguodala’s status at the beginning of the week, citing that the veteran forward scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League this past Monday.

Iguodala, 38, has said previously that the 2022-23 NBA season will be his final NBA season. Looking to win one more title with the Warriors, Andre Iguodala will be making his season debut on Saturday against the Magic.

BROOKLYN, NY
