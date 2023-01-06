ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

etvnews.com

Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sports x Wasatch: The Situation in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Located in the Wasatch Mountain Range, Little Cottonwood Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state of Utah. Known to locals as an adventurer’s playground, the canyon contains several of the area’s premier ski resorts. For years on end, the traffic up the canyon has been a issue in the skiing community. Avalanches, collisions and cars sliding off road while driving in the canyon during winter can not only be unpleasant for tourists, but dangerous as well. The Utah Department of Transportation has been working on cost-effective solutions for years now, but in 2020 the department came up with a game-changing solution that will forever alter the future of the canyon.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality

A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon at Utah’s newest – but private - ski resort. Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Axios

4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City

What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?. Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials. This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance. Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, Utah

Park City has become a tourist destination for skiing and other Winter sports as well as for Summer activities. It is a beautiful area of Utah which was once a mining town. Dining out in Park City is a popular activity for locals, tourists, and for people in the Salt Lake and Utah County areas. Many restaurants are extremely busy on weekends with reservations hard to get at times.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KPCW

Updated: Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services

FRIDAY'S PROGRESS (1/6): Thaynes Canyon, trash and recycle, has been recovered with the exception of Meadows, Aspen Springs, Iron Canyon, Morning Star and Delta. Trash and recycling are complete on Old Ranch Road and Trailside. SATURDAY'S PLAN (1/7): With the extra resources we are getting tomorrow (1/7) we plan on...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

