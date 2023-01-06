Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park City residents can weigh in on UDOT plan for Kimball Junction
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at major changes to Kimball Junction, an area of Summit County increasingly clogged with traffic. Just as the traffic can be heavy all the way into Park City, UDOT is eyeing changes to the entire 224 corridor between Kimball and the Olympic Parkway.
etvnews.com
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team to review draft of Airport Layout Plan at Jan. 9 public meeting
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team will review the draft Airport Layout Plan at a public meeting on January 9. According to event details, during this […]
Multiple closures issued due to weather hazards
Recent weather is impacting Utahns Tuesday as multiple closures have been issued.
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Sports x Wasatch: The Situation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Located in the Wasatch Mountain Range, Little Cottonwood Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state of Utah. Known to locals as an adventurer’s playground, the canyon contains several of the area’s premier ski resorts. For years on end, the traffic up the canyon has been a issue in the skiing community. Avalanches, collisions and cars sliding off road while driving in the canyon during winter can not only be unpleasant for tourists, but dangerous as well. The Utah Department of Transportation has been working on cost-effective solutions for years now, but in 2020 the department came up with a game-changing solution that will forever alter the future of the canyon.
Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality
A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon at Utah’s newest – but private - ski resort. Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.
4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City
What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?. Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials. This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance. Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for...
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, Utah
Park City has become a tourist destination for skiing and other Winter sports as well as for Summer activities. It is a beautiful area of Utah which was once a mining town. Dining out in Park City is a popular activity for locals, tourists, and for people in the Salt Lake and Utah County areas. Many restaurants are extremely busy on weekends with reservations hard to get at times.
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Sundance has various COVID-19 protocols in place for this year’s festival
Three years after COVID-19 appeared, another variant is emerging and it’s spreading quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s an Omicron variant and is responsible for 70% of current cases in the Northeast. Phil Bondurant is director of the Summit County Health Department. He said the...
Children left in the cold, PCSD parents left wondering when school buses will arrive
As many parents of young children know, juggling different drop-off and pick-up schedules can be difficult even on normal days. Monday was not a normal day. The massive snowstorm made driving most anywhere in the Wasatch Back difficult. Jon Snavely has children at two Park City schools. For Snavely’s son,...
Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world
Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream. He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
kjzz.com
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
Updated: Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services
FRIDAY'S PROGRESS (1/6): Thaynes Canyon, trash and recycle, has been recovered with the exception of Meadows, Aspen Springs, Iron Canyon, Morning Star and Delta. Trash and recycling are complete on Old Ranch Road and Trailside. SATURDAY'S PLAN (1/7): With the extra resources we are getting tomorrow (1/7) we plan on...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
kjzz.com
Utah man left without heat for nearly 2 weeks due to slow delivery of propane gas tank
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden man was without heat for nearly two weeks because his propane gas tank was not delivered. When Tom McCabe gets off work, he lights the fireplace to keep warm and eats dinner next to the fire. "It's like I'm actually camping. The very...
KPCW
Park City, UT
