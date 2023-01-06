Read full article on original website
Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed
After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed
Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Dallas Boy Located
A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas on Monday has been located and is safe. Because the juvenile child has been found, his name and image have been removed from this story. The Dallas Police Department did not elaborate on where the child was located or where he had been.
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Missing Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
Suspect fatally shot in Sanger during 'struggle' with Denton Co. deputy, says sheriff's office
SANGER, Texas — Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), according to a news release from the office. Denton County deputies were called to help Sanger police with what was described as a "welfare check and possible domestic...
Missing man last seen in Dallas Saturday morning
Police say Fred Harrison was seen on Wildrose Drive at around 9 a.m. on January 7. NOTE: The other person reported missing has since been found.
Man fatally struck by car while trying to cross Arlington highway, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police say a man has died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Monday night. The department responded to the incident shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 900 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Cooper Street in Arlington.
Vigil held for slain 9-year-old in McKinney after father arrested on capital murder charge
MCKINNEY, Texas — More than 200 people showed up to Hughes Elementary in McKinney on Monday evening to honor a 9-year-old student killed in his home. The tragic death happened on Friday, according to McKinney police. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, who is 39 years old and the child's father, was arraigned on a capital murder charge.
Man with 'machete style knife' fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth detectives have started investigating a deadly shooting that involved officers Saturday evening. Police said they got a 911 call on Jan. 7 at 5:45 p.m. from a woman saying her adult son was in her home and possibly armed with a knife. Officers...
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County
Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
McKinney police identify father accused of stabbing his son to death
The McKinney father accused of fatally stabbing his young son has now been identified. McKinney police say Ponnazhakan Subramanian has been arraigned on a Capital Murder warrant with a one million dollar bond
Dallas Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Central Expressway
Police say a man was shot by an unknown person and that the motive appears to be road rage. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. Dallas Police were seen yesterday investigating the victim’s Mazda sedan
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
