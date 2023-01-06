ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed

Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Dallas Boy Located

A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas on Monday has been located and is safe. Because the juvenile child has been found, his name and image have been removed from this story. The Dallas Police Department did not elaborate on where the child was located or where he had been.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Missing Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County

Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
349
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy