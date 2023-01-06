New "highly transmissible" COVID-19 variant detected in Travis County, officials say

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Local health officials are warning of a "steady rise" in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the detection of a new subvariant of the virus in Travis County.

Austin Public Health officials said Friday the Community Risk Level has been elevated to Medium due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations.

The new omicron subvariant, identified as XBB.1, has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the Travis County area.

"This new subvariant is making its way into our community right as many people were indoors gathering with others during the cold and over the holidays. When mixed with a flu infection, the combination can cause serious illness for those at-risk such as children and seniors," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "It’s important that we do what we know works to minimize spread. Got symptoms? Get tested. Stay home if you don't feel well. Wear a mask if you can’t keep your distance to protect those who are at high risk. Most importantly, get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines."

According to APH, the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents is now at 141, with the hospital admissions metric now at 10.3 and inpatient bed utilization at 3.6. Last week, the hospital admissions metric was at 5.4 - meaning admissions have almost doubled.

"We need to avoid another surge," said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. "Our hospitals are treating patients with COVID-19, flu and various upper respiratory illnesses right now. If you have already resolved to prioritize your health with a healthier diet, or more physical activity in this new year, add getting vaccinated to your list. If you are already vaccinated, get your booster. Protect yourself and loved ones who are at high risk of severe illness."

It's the first time Travis County has been raised to a medium risk level since August 2022.