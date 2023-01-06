Mayor-elect Kirk Watson, council members set to be sworn in Friday

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- A new era in Austin city government will get underway Friday night, with the swearing in of Mayor-elect Kirk Watson and three new City Council members.

An inauguration ceremony is set to get underway at 6 p.m. Friday night at Austin City Hall, where Watson, along with District 3 council member Jose Velasquez, District 5 council member Ryan Alter, and District 9 council member Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, will be sworn into office.

District 1 council member Natasha Harper-Madison and district 8 council member Paige Ellis, who both won re-election in November, will also take the oath of office to officially begin their new terms.

Council members will also elect a Mayor Pro Tem.

Watson will serve an abbreviated two-year term, after Austin voters decided to move the mayoral election to align with presidential elections.

The five council members will all serve four year terms.