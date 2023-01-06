Colts outline No. 3 on Lucas Oil's 30-yard lines in honor of Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have outlined the No. 3 on each one of the 30-yard lines at Lucas Oil Stadium in red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin was resuscitated on the field and has spent the week recovering at UC Health in Cincinnati.

The safety, who has made a remarkable recovery, FaceTimed into the Bills’ team meeting Friday to speak to the team.

“Just awesome to hear,” Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday said. “Fired up for that young man.”

The Colts’ decision to outline the No. 3 on the 30-yard line is part of a league-wide effort to honor Hamlin. Players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts with “Love for Damar 3” on the front, and the NFL will distribute a public address announcement Sunday supporting Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers.

Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $25,003 to Hamlin’s GoFundMe fundraiser, originally established to help give toys to kids.

“Horrific situation that we saw unfold,” Saturday said earlier this week. “Grateful for the emergency responders, how everybody responded and getting him the attention that he needed as quickly as possible.”