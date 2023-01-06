ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Taylor's wife working with local schools to send well-wishes to Damar Hamlin

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is gathering more support for Damar Hamlin.

Sarah Taylor is working with approximately 40 schools in Greater Cincinnati to coordinate the delivery of get-well cards to the Buffalo Bills safety, ESPN reports. Cardinal Pacelli, the school Taylor's four children attend, was the first to participate in the letter-writing effort.

Principal Terri Cento said parents received an email Tuesday, and students were writing notes and letters to Hamlin during their religious classes by Wednesday, per ESPN.

'It becomes personal for me':Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin's family

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. He remains "critically ill" in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but is awake and showing substantial improvement, physicians reported Thursday.

The Taylor family is among the rapidly growing list of Cincinnatians showing support for Hamlin. During a press conference Wednesday, the Bengals coach spent nearly four minutes sending well-wishes and prayers to the 24-year-old, his family and the entire Bills’ organization.

Zac also expressed gratitude for all medical professionals involved.

