Naked Florida Man Arrested After Attempting To Enter A Daycare Center Playing With Himself

Derrick Lee Nelson, 44, (Source: CCSO)

A naked and apparently sleepy Florida man was arrested after exposing himself outside a daycare center in Florida.

The abhorrent scene took place in Port Charlotte, and when Charlotte County deputies arrived, they were alerted by staff that they last noticed the male near the outdoor shower area on the right side of the building.

According to investigators, deputies made their way to a camper trailer that was being stored in the parking lot of the daycare.

As they approached, they alerted the man of their presence and requested that he exit the camper.

The man, identified as Derrick Lee Nelson, 44, was completely naked and crawled out of the camper, onto the ground, and into custody.

“Nelson’s clothing was located inside the trailer along with a small amount of THC near his items. While deputies spoke with Nelson, he exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics,” said CCSO.

Throughout the investigation, daycare staff shared that they witnessed the male subject walk to the front door of the daycare while masturbating.

Staff also stated he jiggled on the locked door handles, attempting to get inside the building.

Nelson was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail, charged with:

Exposure of Sexual Organs

Possess Controlled Substance Without Prescription

Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of

Nelson did not have permission to be inside the trailer where a broken television was located and was additionally charged with:

Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed

Criminal Mischief More than $1000 Damaged

“This type of behavior is absurd. And especially around children. This is a clear sign that this individual is in need of an intervention. If you or someone you love is struggling, reach out. We can’t force you, but we can guide you,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

