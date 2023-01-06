ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port St. Lucie woman claims $1 million winning Lottery ticket

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE − A 48-year-old Port St. Lucie resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Lottery scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Candelario Argueta chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump payment of $798,985.

Although the Lottery announced the win Friday, Argueta claimed the money Sept. 26, said Michele Griner, Florida Lottery spokesperson.

U.S. 1 crash:Pedestrian critically injured after vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

Beginning May 25, the names of Lottery winners who claim prizes of $250,000 or more are temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days of the date the prize is claimed, unless the winner waives it, according to the Lottery.

“We don’t send out a release until 90 days unless they sign a waiver,” Griner said.

Argueta bought the ticket from a business identified as PSL Discount Beverage in the 3900 block of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, the Lottery stated.

The retailer gets a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

