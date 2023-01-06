Visalia Players purchase Ice House Theatre, The Creative Center up next

After years of delays and at least one prior attempt to purchase Ice House Theatre, Visalia Community Players finally own the building.

The announcement came at the start of the New Year, on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

“We began this journey in 2019... Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we closed for a little over a year,” the post reads. “In April of 2021, we re-opened, and that’s when you sprang into action."

In order to secure the former ice plant – built in 1921 and remolded in 1976 – the community theatre group mainly relied on community donations.

“I can't tell you how many people were so committed to seeing us buying the building,” Board President Jennifer Masters said. “The response of the community was so overwhelming and we are so grateful.”

Over 120 individuals and organizations contributed to the building fund.

Visalia Players, alongside The Creative Center, have leased the seven-unit property since the 1970s, for just $1 a year; however, Visalia City Council trustees unanimously voted in 2021 to start the process of selling the 3-acre property.

The portion of The Creative Center’s campus – on Race Street and Santa Fe Avenue – hasn’t been purchased... yet.

“We are currently in escrow with the city of Visalia, along with the Visalia (Community) Players, on the purchase of the property here,” The Creative Center Art Marketing and Events Coordinator Micah Rice said. “We hope to have everything finalized by the end of the month.”

The property that houses both the Ice House Theatre and The Creative Center was appraised by Visalia-based Hopper Company in a study published in March 2021 at $900,000.

At the time of the appraisal, the property needed around $390,000 in upgrades in order to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which went into effect in January 1992.

Masters said that the group "cannot wait” to get the ADA improvements started.

The Visalia Community Players will host its first performance since purchasing the theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Rock N Rock Comedy Show (rated R) starts at 7:30 p.m. and features Scott Bluegrind, Caleb Brown, Colton Irvine and Trent Babb.

Purchase tickets here.