ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Glendale native talks about his journey from diving champ to disability advocate and filmmaker

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdvez_0k63it5r00

After spending his early career traveling across the globe as a professional diver, Glendale native Tom Haig suffered an accident that resulted in him becoming a wheelchair user.

But that didn't stop him from pursuing what he calls his redemption story. He's since traveled across the world as a disability advocate and documentary filmmaker.

"You can be as down as you can possibly imagine. And you can turn that around," Haig said.

He wrote about his journey in a recently published book called Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth.

He's returning back to Wisconsin to discuss his book at an event at the North Shore Library, 6800 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by Boswell Book Company, will feature Haig being interviewed by Mary Schmitt Boyer, former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association. The event is free.

Registration isn't required, but those interested in attending are recommended to RSVP via Facebook ahead of the event. Copies of the book will be available at Boswell Book Company, at 2559 N. Downer Ave.

Haig is also being inducted into the Nicolet High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 6. He is the most accomplished diver in school history and appears on the swim team's all-time top 5 record board even after 42 years since his graduation, according to the school.

For more information on Haig, visit his website at www.tomhaig.com.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"

DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
DELAVAN, WI
WISN

Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death

As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy