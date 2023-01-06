Glendale native talks about his journey from diving champ to disability advocate and filmmaker

After spending his early career traveling across the globe as a professional diver, Glendale native Tom Haig suffered an accident that resulted in him becoming a wheelchair user.

But that didn't stop him from pursuing what he calls his redemption story. He's since traveled across the world as a disability advocate and documentary filmmaker.

"You can be as down as you can possibly imagine. And you can turn that around," Haig said.

He wrote about his journey in a recently published book called Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth.

He's returning back to Wisconsin to discuss his book at an event at the North Shore Library, 6800 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by Boswell Book Company, will feature Haig being interviewed by Mary Schmitt Boyer, former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association. The event is free.

Registration isn't required, but those interested in attending are recommended to RSVP via Facebook ahead of the event. Copies of the book will be available at Boswell Book Company, at 2559 N. Downer Ave.

Haig is also being inducted into the Nicolet High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 6. He is the most accomplished diver in school history and appears on the swim team's all-time top 5 record board even after 42 years since his graduation, according to the school.

For more information on Haig, visit his website at www.tomhaig.com.

