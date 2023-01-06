Read full article on original website
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
USF Helps Reduce Non-Emergency Ambulance Calls By Over 50%Modern GlobeTampa, FL
POLITICO
Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House
Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
Governor Desantis has activated the National Guard to protect citizens against hundreds of migrants that have entered
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the National Guard to assist local law enforcement in managing an influx of migrants recently arriving in the Florida Keys - a move that proactively ensures the safety and security of residents across the state.
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini attempt to bully Florida GOP members on Ronna McDaniel vote exposed
But can he twist enough arms to get a quorum in Sarasota on short notice?. Lake County Republican Party Chair Anthony Sabatini has barely held his post for a month, but he’s already forced officials to hold a special meeting on a single item. And he’s bullying fellow Republicans...
cltampa.com
Photos: Activists protest anti-trans legislation outside office of Tampa surgeon Michael Wasylik
Despite Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo making an argument based on "seriously flawed" science, the state board of medicine, in November, finalized a rule that aims to prohibit health providers from providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth under the age of 18. One doctor on the board is Tampa surgeon...
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dies
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former chiefs. "It’s with heavy hearts we share the sad news of the passing of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly," the department wrote in a post on Monday. Jolly first held the...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
Lake County Schools claimed that the book "And Tango Makes Three" violates state law on teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to kindergarten and third-graders.
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims
Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Florida's Nursing Students Have Lower Exam Pass Rates Than Anywhere in The Nation, Creating Potential Staffing Shortages
Many retirees look to Florida as a haven to put down roots in their golden years. There are arguably many things that the aging population likes about Florida, such as the weather, no state income tax, and access to health care.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
