Tampa, FL

POLITICO

Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dies

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former chiefs. "It’s with heavy hearts we share the sad news of the passing of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly," the department wrote in a post on Monday. Jolly first held the...
SARASOTA, FL
Reynold Aquino

Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims

Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
