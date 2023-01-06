A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is due to expire in the near future, and sources from the promotion believe White intends to part ways with NJPW. Fightful reports that both WWE and AEW have displayed interest in gacquiring White for their rosters, although sources from WWE appeared assured that WWE would ultimately come out on top. No promotion is permitted to make an official offer to White until the conclusion of his NJPW contract, however, so as of this posting there is no actual guarantee he will leave his current company.

17 HOURS AGO