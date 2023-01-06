Read full article on original website
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
AEW Battle Of the Belts V Rating, Viewers Up From Previous Special
AEW Battle of the Belts V saw its ratings and viewership numbers rise from the last iteration of the special. Friday’s special episode, which aired after Rampage, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 29% from October’s Battle of the Belts IV, which had a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers. Both numbers were still below all the previous Battle of the Belts episodes; the previous second-low was the 0.12 demo rating and 437,000 viewers for Battle of the Belts III.
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 4 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fourth day of their Triangle Derby on Sunday morning in Anjo, the hometown of Tam Nakano. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Thekla def. Momo Kohgo. * Syuri def. Yuna Mizumori. * Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah...
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Battle Of The Belts Should Try A Different Timeslot
In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas offered some advice to AEW and Tony Khan regarding the scheduling for Battle of the Belts (per Wrestling Inc). Korderas thinks that Friday might be a little oversaturated with wrestling by the time Battle of the Belts is broadcast in its usual spot after both SmackDown and Rampage. You can read a highlight from Korderas’ post and see the original below.
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin Get Engaged (Pics)
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Irvin posted to Twitter with pics of the couple and her engagement ring, writing:. Both of the two are on the Smackdown roster, with Irvin being the brand’s ring announcer. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For MLW Superfight 2023
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday for MLW Superfight 2023 in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Mandy Rose Set For First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow
PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose is set for her first post-WWE appearance tomorrow, as she’ll appear on a talk show. She is in New York City today to film an appearance for Tamron Hall, which will air tomorrow on syndicated ABC stations. The show’s official website notes that she...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Deaner Shares His Thoughts On The Common Thread For Members Of The Design
The Design’s Deaner spoke recently with Wrestlingnews.co and shared how the stable came together and what common factor all the members share (per Fightful). As the newest leader of the faction (stabbing the former leader tends to have that effect), Deaner predicts that The Design have “some really cool fun stuff” in their pocket to look forward to, potentially as part of their effort to recruit Sami Callihan. You can read a highlight from Deaner and watch the complete interview below.
Jay White Reportedly Expected to Exit NJPW When Contract Up
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is due to expire in the near future, and sources from the promotion believe White intends to part ways with NJPW. Fightful reports that both WWE and AEW have displayed interest in gacquiring White for their rosters, although sources from WWE appeared assured that WWE would ultimately come out on top. No promotion is permitted to make an official offer to White until the conclusion of his NJPW contract, however, so as of this posting there is no actual guarantee he will leave his current company.
AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Rises From Previous Week
The audience and rating for last week’s AEW Rampage were up from the week before. The first episode of the year scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers, up 25% and 17.2% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 470,000. Both numbers were still a bit down from the 0.18 demo rating and 566,000 from two weeks ago.
Jake Roberts on Scary Experience Involving a Stalker
– During The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his worst experience with a stalker. It was a person who resembled him and even did personal signings while fraudulently assuming his identity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on the worst experience he had...
NJPW Announces Sellout for Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI at Battle in the Valley
– NJPW has announced that the February Battle in the Valley card, featuring Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has officially sold out. You can see the announcement tweet below. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San...
Anthony Bowens on The Acclaimed’s Feud With Jeff Jarrett, the Team’s Creativity
– Screenrant recently interviewed AEW star and tag team champion Anthony Bowens ahead of tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite at The Forum in Los Angeles. Below are some highlights:. On being in the middle of the heated exchanges between Max Caster, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett: “I mean, I...
