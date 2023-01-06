In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow New Yorkers to become a marriage officiant for just one day. I am just starting to get into the wedding season era of my life. All of a sudden, my old friends from college are starting to get engaged and save the date cards are starting to pile up on my dresser. And with them comes a slew of other responsibilities I inherit for the actual wedding itself.

