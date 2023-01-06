Read full article on original website
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Minimum Wage May Increase Every Year in New York to Keep Up with Inflation
The minimum wage in New York may increase every year to keep up with inflation. Governor Kathy Hochul wants to help New Yorkers struggling with the rising cost of living by raising the minimum wage every year. The plan is part of the 2023 State of the State. “If we...
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Feds Consider Banning Gas Stoves – For Good Reason
In a move that's sure to get a Cajun's blood boiling, one federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves. For those that grew up with an electric stove, you may never know the frustration felt by people who learned to cook on gas. It's just...different. How is it...
New Yorkers Can Now Be Marriage Officiants for One Day
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow New Yorkers to become a marriage officiant for just one day. I am just starting to get into the wedding season era of my life. All of a sudden, my old friends from college are starting to get engaged and save the date cards are starting to pile up on my dresser. And with them comes a slew of other responsibilities I inherit for the actual wedding itself.
10 Upstate NY Holiday Lights Festivals Open Past Christmas Day
Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?
New York Makes it Easier to Repair Electronics
A new bill signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday will make it easier for New Yorkers to get their electronics like cell phones and tablets fixed. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Neil Breslin, will require electronic equipment manufacturers to provide diagnostic and repair information to independent repair providers.
