WSET
House fire at intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
Blue Ridge Animal League brings low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in Lynchburg where your pets can get the care they need. Blue Ridge Animal League, a new 501c3 organization opened on Monday at 300 Oakley Avenue. Executive Director Kari Marshall said it was founded to provide low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg...
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
Sunday could feature a winter mix for some
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning mostly dry, there are a few pockets of earlier arriving moisture coming in. Regardless, we won't finish the day dry, however. Sunday we will increase the moisture as we go through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is up...
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just sunk to my stomach," said AEP customer Falisha Nettles. That's the harsh reality for many of their Appalachian Power customers...
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. Being a Second Amendment Sanctuary expresses a locality's intent that public funds should not be...
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
Student art to go on display through January at Piedmont Arts' Foster Gallery
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Are you ready to appreciate some student art in Martinsville?. An exhibit of art from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle's Upper School students will be on display through the end of January at Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. Students whose work is in the...
What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
Sovah Health to offer 'breakthrough' sleep apnea treatment for those who can't use CPAP
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is now offering a new kind of sleep apnea treatment for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. Obstructive sleep apnea impacts 22 million Americans and Sovah Health said Inspire therapy is a breakthrough surgical treatment option. When left untreated,...
Henry County Board of Supervisors selects chairman and vice-chairman for 2023
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors selected its chairman and vice-chairman for the upcoming year during its 2023 Organizational Meeting on Monday. According to the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Jim Adams, of the Blackberry District, was chosen to serve as chairman and Joe Bryant,...
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
