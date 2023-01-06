ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.

