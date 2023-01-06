ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

460 crash in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
Sunday could feature a winter mix for some

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning mostly dry, there are a few pockets of earlier arriving moisture coming in. Regardless, we won't finish the day dry, however. Sunday we will increase the moisture as we go through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is up...
West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. Being a Second Amendment Sanctuary expresses a locality's intent that public funds should not be...
What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
