Montgomery County, MD

Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers said the owner of the bike listed it for sale on a social media platform and Martir Ismar Mejia, 19, of Washington, D.C. contacted the seller about buying the motorcycle. They agreed to meet on West Side Drive.

Police say 12-year-old boy who brought gun, ammo to school won’t face charges because of change in Maryland state law

Police said Mejia arrived in a car driven by a 16-year-old. Mejia asked to take the motorcycle for a test drive. The seller asked Mejia for his car key as collateral. That’s when Mejia supposedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the seller. Officers said Mejia rode off on the motorcycle and the 16-year-old followed in the car.

The seller called police and told them the direction in which Mejia and the 16-year-old headed. Members of the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County police officers found Mejia on the motorcycle near West Deer Park and Cedar Lane. Police said Mejia crashed into an unmarked police cruiser. Gaithersburg police officers arrested him when he tried to run. Police said they found a loaded Ruger 5.7 caliber gun on Mejia.

Stolen cars used in cigar, vape store robbery in Loudoun County

Officers the car driven by the 16-year-old on Lost Knife Road and arrested the 16-year-old. The driver and Mejia were charged with Armed Carjacking, First-degree Assault, Armed Robbery, Use of a Handgun in a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy to commit each.

DC News Now

DC News Now

