TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) It’s hard to believe today (January 9th) will make 11 years, I invested my life to make sure residents know what is happening nearly all the time in the City of Trenton and the surrounding areas of the County. Starting from Peterson’s Breaking News Headlines to Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton. I still remain humble and I have my seatbelt on for the bumps. I would like to thank God, my Followers and Crystal Feliciano for riding with me through it all.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO