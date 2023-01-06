Read full article on original website
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street
Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
PETERSON’S BREAKING NEWS OF TRENTON ANNIVERSARY!
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) It’s hard to believe today (January 9th) will make 11 years, I invested my life to make sure residents know what is happening nearly all the time in the City of Trenton and the surrounding areas of the County. Starting from Peterson’s Breaking News Headlines to Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton. I still remain humble and I have my seatbelt on for the bumps. I would like to thank God, my Followers and Crystal Feliciano for riding with me through it all.
Burlington County seeking volunteers to help hunt and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Burlington County continues to battle the spottled lanternfly invasion and is seeking volunteers to help beat back the bugs this winter while they are at their most vulnerable life stage. The Burlington County Parks System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold three upcoming volunteer egg scraping...
Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Applications for the Old Trenton Neighborhood Grants Now Open
The I Am Trenton Community Foundation and Isles, Inc. invite applications for the 2023 Old Trenton Neighborhood Spring Grant Round providing up to $8,000 for community projects, arts, culture, beautification, and business development in the neighborhood bordered by Perry Street, State Street, Route 1, and N. Broad Street. “We look...
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
House fire in Trenton labeled suspicious, 1 injured
It is unclear why the fire is labeled suspicious, but the rowhome had an "occupancy prohibited" sign on the door.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill to perform utility work on Monday Jan. 9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Motorists are encouraged to...
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
County Commissioners to Hold Restorative Justice Training Sessions
(Camden, NJ) – This month, Camden County, Camden City and the Camden City School District will be partnering with the nonprofit the Restorative Center, to provide free restorative justice training for community members, educators, students and stakeholders. Restorative justice is an approach to justice focused on communication and mediation rather than punishment to work towards the better well-being of victims, offenders and community members.
