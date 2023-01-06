Read full article on original website
Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Local couple aim to sustain native plant groups
Two former officers of the Gila Native Plant Society have taken the helm of its statewide parent organization as co-presidents, with a plan to draw on their education background to make what they called a strong organization even stronger. Don and Wendy Graves are now serving as co-presidents of the...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
State IDs body found in forest
Er was that of a man reported missing around the same time. Officer Ray Wilson, a public information officer with the State Police, said in an email to the Daily Press that the Office of the Medical Investigator has now confirmed that the body found Nov. 11 was Adrian Guzman, a 51-year-old Silver City man. The cause of death was determined to be suicide.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Tyrone averts New Year’s sewer disaster
On Monday, Jan. 2, as many workers were enjoying a day off in observance of the New Year’s holiday, Alan Berg and Sean Geary, respectively president and vice president of the Tyrone Water and Wastewater Association, sent out a social media message alerting residents about a near-disaster that could have shut down Tyrone’s fragile wastewater disposal system.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Guzman still missing, body unidentified
A Silver City man is still officially considered missing and endangered after nearly two months, according to the New Mexico State Police. The State Police issued the advisory for Adrian Guzman on Nov. 7, with information that the 51-year-old was believed to be armed and had made threats to harm himself. A vehicle he had been driving was located at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, according to the advisory.
Comments / 0