A Silver City man is still officially considered missing and endangered after nearly two months, according to the New Mexico State Police. The State Police issued the advisory for Adrian Guzman on Nov. 7, with information that the 51-year-old was believed to be armed and had made threats to harm himself. A vehicle he had been driving was located at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, according to the advisory.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO