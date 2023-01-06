Read full article on original website
Selfless by Hyram & Item Beauty's Sephora Exits Highlight Influencer Beauty's Reckoning
Item Beauty from influencer Addison Rae and Selfless by Hyram from influencer Hyram Yarbro, have reportedly been pulled from Sephora shelves, per Insider. The news comes amid a reckoning for influencer- and celebrity-backed brands, which recently led to the closure of all Morphe stores and questions about the influencer-powered company's future.
Red Light Skin Care Consumer Interest on the Rise
Online searches for "red light skin care" have recently jumped 43%, according to new data from Trendalytics. At the same time, social buzz for the term has increased by 32%. According to Trendalytics, Solawave dominates the consumer-side conversation, generating more than 500K views on TikTok. Red light therapy has also...
Cacaye Taps Lab-fermented Botanicals for Anti-aging
Cacaye is a new anti-aging brand pairing lab fermentation with Amazonian cacay oil, which reportedly contains high levels of omegas 3, 6 and 9, and, due to its healing properties, it has been used traditionally as an emollient, in the treatment of skin irritations and burns, and for wound-healing/cicatrization processes. It notably also features anti-aging properties.
Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Empower Antimicrobial Lip Gloss
Recent research published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes the development of an antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal lip gloss empowered by cranberry extract. Ángel Serrano-Aroca, Ph.D., a professor in the biomaterials and bioengineering lab - CITSAM, at the Universidad Católica de Valencia, and co-author on the study, described it.
