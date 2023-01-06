ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Francis J. “Butch” Mills, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis J. “Butch” Mills, 77, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Butch was born March 30, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John A. and Aletha (Summers) Mills. Butch served his country in the U.S. Army...
GIRARD, OH
Robert Earl Judy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Judy, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1949 in Ravenna, Ohio to Sidney W. and Virginia B. (Byers) Judy. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served in the Marines, Airborne...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Nicholas A. Mannella, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Mannella age 92 of Niles passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 at 11:58 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty. Born April 21, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, he was the son of Angelo and Rose Vecchione Mannella. Nick was of the Catholic faith...
NILES, OH
Helene M. D’Apolito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helene M. D’Apolito, 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, at Mercy Health in Boardman. She was a devout Catholic who had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and attended St. Maron’s Catholic Church. Helene was born December 16, 1941 in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ronald J. Yaksich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Yaksich, 81, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ronnie was born June 22, 1941 in Youngtown, to the late Joseph and Florence (Smith) Yaksich. He attended Campbell Memorial High School. Ronnie was preceded in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Janet Lee (Eynon) Summer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee (Eynon) Summer, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on January 24, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to her parents, Herbert Samuel and Evelyn Mary (Probert) Wynn. Janet was a 1953 graduate...
POLAND, OH
Jodi Lynn Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jodi Lynn Rogers, age 53, departed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born October 28, 1969 to her parents, Howard and Carol (Seamans) Rogers in Lowellville, Ohio. Jodi graduated from East High School in 1988. Following her graduation, she attended...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Billie Jo Campbell, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jo Campbell, age 51, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 6, 2023. She was born September 13, 1971, to Ernie and Diane Campbell, in Salem, Ohio. She is survived by her parents, daughter, Erin Hill; son, Joshua Hill; three beautiful...
SEBRING, OH
Karen J. Kihm, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Kihm, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Karen was born in Youngstown on March 8, 1947, the daughter of James E. and Margaret Cichon Borman. Karen was a graduate of Mooney High School. She then went on to obtain her...
BOARDMAN, OH
Maxine V. Wilson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine V. Wilson, 88, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Maxine was born on June 5, 1934 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel (Tuttle) Dailey. Maxine was a high school graduate and a homemaker. She is...
SALEM, OH
Annie Moten, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Moten, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born September 18, 1931, in Raleigh County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Grayson Bragg and the late Adeline Smith Bragg. Annie was a homemaker and...
WARREN, OH
Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, 93, of Stow, formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at The Landing of Stow, assisted living and memory care facility. Vi was born on November 20, 1929, in Colebrook, Ohio, a daughter of Adam and...
WARREN, OH
Frank J. Sofranko, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Sofranko, 63, died peacefully Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born April 30, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Helen Kral Sofranko. He was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School. He worked in the maintenance...
ELLSWORTH, OH
Nancy L. Nieves, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Nieves, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home doing exactly what she loved, going to church and taking a meal to the neighbors. She was born July 26, 1938, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late...
WARREN, OH
Anthony A. DeMare, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. DeMare of Niles passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 76 years old. Anthony was born January 6, 1947, the son of the late Phillip J. and Ada...
NILES, OH
Mary Kathryn Todd, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness the children of Mary Kathryn Todd are making known the passing of their beloved mother. She passed at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 10, 2023 at 96 years of age. “Kotty,” as she was affectionately...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Civitella Ann Christmas, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Civitella Ann Christmas (Morelli), 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. Civitella was born on July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Rivett) Morelli. Civitella was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was head...
BOARDMAN, OH
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Sandra L. Sanetrik, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Sanetrik, 76, passed away Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, at Adventura Humility House after a brave battle with cancer and dementia. Sandra, or “Sandy” as she was lovingly called, was born on January 12, 1946 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver. Sandy retired...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Catherine Marie DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie DeNiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield. Catherine was born on April 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Rose Lubonovic Bernardich. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

