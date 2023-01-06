Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts nineteen
Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Matthew Koon, 39, Clarksburg, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct by intoxication, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Jonathan Meadows, 34, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. Dec. 27. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Jason L. Bond, 44, Greenfield, was...
Man killed in industrial accident at Springfield business identified
SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County man is dead after an industrial accident at a machine shop in Springfield Tuesday morning. Springfield police identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 63-year-old William Skeens. Police were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the reported...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman gets 54 months prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison on multiple trafficking counts. Tiffany Greene, 45, was sentenced for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony; and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
sciotopost.com
Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to Turley Lane after a report of trespassing. After investigation, there was no evidence supporting the report. Jan. 4. INCIDENTS/ARRESTS. A resident of the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Steven...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
Fox 19
Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
Times Gazette
Firemen rescue trapped man
A man stuck on the second floor during a fire that started late Sunday night at a residence in South Salem was rescued by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel. Paint Creek Fire Chief Dave Manning said his department received a call reporting a fire on Main Street in South Salem at 11:07 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene emergency personnel found fire showing from the side of the two-story wood frame Ross County home after it had burnt through the wall and was climbing to the roof.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. fire investigated as arson, elderly resident rescued by firefighters
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured in an overnight fire in Ross County. Authorities say the blaze is being investigated as arson. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Main...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
