New Mexico appointee resigns from powerful regulatory panel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent appointees to a powerful utility regulatory commission has resigned, citing a lack of education qualifications. The Democratic governor announced Brian Moore’s resignation Tuesday, saying she is filling his spot with a principal analyst from Sandia...
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the...
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 20 horses in Louisiana have died after ingesting bacteria found in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, state agriculture officials said. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began notifying livestock owners and others about potential problems with some...
General Fund, Road Fund have substantial spikes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s General Fund and the Road Fund both saw substantial increases in revenue for December compared to last year, according to figures released by the Office of State Budget Director on Tuesday. General Fund receipts rose 3.3% compared to December 2021, with total revenues...
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 60 - 60 base 53 of 55 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 51 - 51 base 42 of 67 trails 63% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
