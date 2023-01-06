Read full article on original website
Rangers Among MLB Offseason Winners
One publication sees the Texas Rangers' recent moves as among the best during this offseason. The New York Post named the Texas Rangers as one of seven winners of the Major League Baseball offseason. The Rangers joined the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, New York...
MLB's first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend
If you were to tune in for the first game of the Mets' doubleheader against the Expos on Sept. 14, 1971, you may not have stuck around long. The Mets were in the midst of a fourth-place finish, their season largely wrapped up, while Montreal finished another 11 1/2 games behind New York. Nolan Ryan, who was still a mystery to the Mets -- the Daily News wrote, "his consistent failure to perform to his enormous potential has bewitched, bothered, and bewildered his employers" -- gave up six runs in just 1 2/3 innings en route to a 12-1 loss.
Former Major League Baseball All Star Dies
On Friday, January 7, 2023, we were alerted to an unfortunate death in the baseball world. According to Red Sox beat reporter for the Boston Globe, Pete Abraham, it was announced that former all-star relief pitcher Bill Campbell passed away today at age 74 after a battle with cancer.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 8
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 8:. The first Major Leaguer to use the split-fingered fastball and the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, Sutter may be fortunate to have had a career at all. The right-hander needed surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his elbow just two appearances into his pro career, and months later found that his fastball would no longer cut it. With that, the splitter was born, and Sutter was on a path to stardom. Much of Sutter’s success came with the Cubs; he became just the third reliever in history to win a Cy Young Award when he reeled off 37 saves with a 2.22 ERA in 1979. But that would be Sutter’s penultimate year in Chicago, as the rival Cardinals pulled off a trade for him in December 1980. Among the highlights of Sutter’s four standout seasons in St. Louis were his World Series-clinching strikeout in 1982 and his MLB-best 45 saves in ‘84. Sutter retired in 1988 with exactly 300 saves and reached Cooperstown 18 years later.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
2 Dodgers Pitchers Are Tied For A Historic Mark
Wins don’t quite have the importance and weight they used to have in MLB. Analysts, scouts, executives and fans have learned that they should not be used in any way to analyze a pitcher’s talent or skill. However, the stat still exists and it helps us understand certain...
Tigers, Phillies Agree to Five-Player Trade, per Report
The reigning NL champions are reportedly adding an All-Star closer and the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens to their roster.
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
Commanders owner Dan Snyder might have missed attending his last game as the team's owner and might have missed a chance to say “goodbye.” Why?
Rockies Claim Nick Mears
The Rockies claimed right-hander Nick Mears off waivers from the Rangers, the teams announced Friday. Texas designated Mears for assignment earlier in the week in order to open a roster spot for newly signed Nathan Eovaldi. Colorado had a pair of open spots on the 40-man roster, so a corresponding move isn’t necessary. Their 40-man roster is now at 39 players.
2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 6
It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!. Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive.
