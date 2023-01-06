Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 8:. The first Major Leaguer to use the split-fingered fastball and the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, Sutter may be fortunate to have had a career at all. The right-hander needed surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his elbow just two appearances into his pro career, and months later found that his fastball would no longer cut it. With that, the splitter was born, and Sutter was on a path to stardom. Much of Sutter’s success came with the Cubs; he became just the third reliever in history to win a Cy Young Award when he reeled off 37 saves with a 2.22 ERA in 1979. But that would be Sutter’s penultimate year in Chicago, as the rival Cardinals pulled off a trade for him in December 1980. Among the highlights of Sutter’s four standout seasons in St. Louis were his World Series-clinching strikeout in 1982 and his MLB-best 45 saves in ‘84. Sutter retired in 1988 with exactly 300 saves and reached Cooperstown 18 years later.

