Evers declares state energy emergency
On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second time in a month that Evers has declared an energy emergency. The new executive order, No. 183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster. The first order called for a 10-day waiver.
Urso Bros. changes name
Effective as of Jan. 1, Urso Bros. LLC has changed its name to Urso Builders LLC. The new name “reflects our dedication to what we do best: build custom homes for our valued clients throughout the Greater Madison area,” according to a news release. McFarland-based Urso Builders will...
Wisconsin needs at least 140K more housing units to keep up with demand
According to a new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, in order to meet current estimates for state housing needs by 2030, Wisconsin needs to build at least 140,000 new housing units, reported WisBusiness. However, that number could be more than 200,000 if the state’s working-age population grows.
State launching public lookup tool for status of building plan submissions
The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services is introducing an improved public lookup tool for developers, builders, architects, property owners, or other interested parties to check the status of a plan submission, including any outstanding documents required to advance the plan for review. The new tool will launch the week of Jan. 16.
