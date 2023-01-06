On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second time in a month that Evers has declared an energy emergency. The new executive order, No. 183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster. The first order called for a 10-day waiver.

