411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Set For First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow
PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose is set for her first post-WWE appearance tomorrow, as she’ll appear on a talk show. She is in New York City today to film an appearance for Tamron Hall, which will air tomorrow on syndicated ABC stations. The show’s official website notes that she...
411mania.com
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
411mania.com
New Lawsuit Expected to Move Forward Against Vince McMahon & WWE
– PWInsider reports that an individual who is a party in a potential WWE shareholder derivative lawsuit that was announced last June 2022 by Scott and Scott has been informed from an email from their lawyers that they expect to move forward on a lawsuit against WWE. The email notes...
411mania.com
Reports Allege WWE Sold to Saudi Investment Fund & Will Go Private
A new, as-yet-unconfirmed set of reports allege that WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund. Again, it must be noted that none of this is confirmed at this point. But a report by Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net states that according to sources, WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund and the company would be going private under the new ownership.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
411mania.com
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Give Advice To Talent Anymore
In an interview with Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about why he doesn’t give advice to younger talent anymore, feeling that they didn’t appreciate it. He said: “I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When people say to me,...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh...
411mania.com
SCWPro Prestige Rumble Results: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More
SCWPro held their Prestige Rumble show on Saturday, with a SCWPro Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Walcott, Iowa show below, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/scwpro-prestige-rumble-results-17-jt-energy-action-prestige-rumble target=new>per Fightful and Alex McCarthy:. * SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. * Aminah Belmont def. Maggie McKinney. *...
411mania.com
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
411mania.com
Deaner Shares His Thoughts On The Common Thread For Members Of The Design
The Design’s Deaner spoke recently with Wrestlingnews.co and shared how the stable came together and what common factor all the members share (per Fightful). As the newest leader of the faction (stabbing the former leader tends to have that effect), Deaner predicts that The Design have “some really cool fun stuff” in their pocket to look forward to, potentially as part of their effort to recruit Sami Callihan. You can read a highlight from Deaner and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
Godfather, Gangrel & More Added This Summer’s The Gathering
TMart Promotions has added a few more names to this year’s iteration of The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. The convention has added Gangrel, The Godfather, and Manny Fernandez to their guest list for the August 3rd through the 6th convention. The three join the previously-announced Bob Roop, Jim...
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.
