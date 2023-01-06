WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.

1 DAY AGO