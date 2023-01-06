Read full article on original website
Records: Columbus mom charged after 5-year-old son dies from medical neglect
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been charged with endangering children in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the Columbus Division of Police was contacted on Monday just before 1 p.m. after the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Woman fatally shot in parking lot near Westerville, multi-state search launched for suspect
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville on Tuesday. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said officers were dispatched to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot on Sunbury Road around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.
Westerville police seek help locating missing 24-year-old man with autism
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police is asking for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man with autism. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, stepped out of a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the PNC Bank parking lot at the corner of East Schrock Road and South Otterbein Avenue.
Missing 24-year-old Westerville man found safe
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A 24-year-old man who was reported missing in Westerville was found safe. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was found in "good condition" hours later. He is being reunited with his family.
Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence, and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to lock down and board up 70 South Harris Avenue, located in the Hilltop. It is the first […]
Columbus police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-month-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An investigation is underway into the death of an 8-month-old boy who police say was found with suspicious injuries. Police said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street in the North Linden neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found an...
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
Police: Man found dead in north Columbus apartment after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman in parking lot near Westerville arrested in North Carolina
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening. Blendon Township...
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
Mom said voices told her not to seek care for sick 5-year-old before death, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother was charged after a doctor told police her child's death could have been from "prolonged starvation" and life-threatening neglect. Charging documents said homicide detectives were alerted to a child who had died at Nationwide Children's Hospital on Monday. The mother, 44-year-old Saado...
OSHP: Man, woman dead after crash involving semi in Marion County
MARION, Ohio — A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Marion County on Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 309 and Marion Williamsport Road. A woman was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango...
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
