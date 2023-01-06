ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Records: Columbus mom charged after 5-year-old son dies from medical neglect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been charged with endangering children in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the Columbus Division of Police was contacted on Monday just before 1 p.m. after the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Missing 24-year-old Westerville man found safe

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A 24-year-old man who was reported missing in Westerville was found safe. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was found in "good condition" hours later. He is being reunited with his family.
WESTERVILLE, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident

A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
