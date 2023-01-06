Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Walgreens considering ‘step back’ from controversial new policy slammed by shoppers after CFO makes shock admission
WALGREENS has discussed walking back new security policies implemented in reaction to a rise in shoplifting incidents. While the measures may have been effective at stemming the rash of thefts, the company has alienated some of its customers. "We put in too much," Walgreens CFO, James Kehoe, told CNN of...
Walmart forced to pull controversial and ‘inappropriate’ product after major backlash
WALMART has been forced to pull a controversial pair of boots after they were labeled "inappropriate" by a civil rights group. The hiking shoes appeared online on the store's third-party site Marketplace over the weekend. But when it was noted the boots were clearly labeled with the letters "KKK," Walmart...
Comments / 0