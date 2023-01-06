Read full article on original website
WMTW
Saying goodbye: Legion Square Market closing its doors
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With more than 80 years of history in South Portland, Legion Square Market has announced it will be closing its doors for good. The family-run market made the announcement on its Facebook page. For the last 11 years, the Cardinal family has been responsible for...
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?
And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lcnme.com
Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth and Coastal Rivers Sponsor Physical Activity Challenge
Many people find they are likely to exercise less during the long, cold winter in Midcoast Maine. As a way to encourage people to be active and perhaps discover some new places to explore, LincolnHealth, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! Lincoln County, and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust are collaborating to offer the 20th annual Winter Physical Activity Challenge, “Mushing Across Maine.”
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023
With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lcnme.com
Round Pond
The Midcoast certainly took a pounding in the rain and high intensity storm just before Christmas. So many people without power and so many lineman and tree crews from far and wide working hard to restore the power while away from their families. Many thanks to all. It was very strange that the store and surrounding houses up and down the street were without power but we had it at our house that is behind the store. Not that we were complaining but we did feel sort of guilty!
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: A growing business in Skowhegan faces higher costs head on
Amber Lambke, founder and CEO of Maine Grains Inc., has grown her business while helping other businesses in Skowhegan. Maine Grains, which grinds, packages and sells grain at both the wholesale and retail level, is now 10 years old. As Lambke told Mainebiz when she was honored in 2022 as...
lcnme.com
A Familiar Face at the CLC YMCA
This week many members of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta are doing a double take as they see a familiar face from the community at the front desk. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, former King Eider’s Pub co-owner Cynthia Weiss joined the team as the local Y’s new membership director. In her new role, Weiss will lead the Y’s welcome center.
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
foxbangor.com
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Community Church Lunches
Edgecomb Community Church will not be serving Tuesday lunches for the months of January, February and March. Tuesday lunches will resume again in April. However, the church will be open the first and third Tuesdays in January, February, and March from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone who would like to drop by for a visit and/or to have access to the Little Corner Food Pantry.
lcnme.com
Douglass C. Knowlton
Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Rockport, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston. Douglass was born on Sept. 28, 1990, in Rockland to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School. He started lobstering locally at 15. He then went on to Friendship, Alaska, and dragging out of Boston.
