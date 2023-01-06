Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
NMU to host ‘Women in Construction Day’ event for high school students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Construction Management program has announced it will host a NMU Women in Construction Day event for high school students later this month. The event will be a hands-on career exploration event that will feature female professionals in the industry. NMU says the...
UPMATTERS
Marquette seeks your opinion on how the updated master plan will look
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is updating its master plan, and they would like your input. The city is conducting an online survey to better understand what is important to people, the areas that need improving, and the overall satisfaction of life in Marquette. The survey encourages citizens and visitors alike to participate. Also included are up-to-the-minute, real-time results of the survey. Some of the early results point to affordable housing, healthcare, parking, and protection of the environment as areas of concern. Marquette’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz, says that the more people who take the survey, the more accurately the master plan follows the concerns of the people.
