Last year, Dr. Dennis Christiansen, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has provided abortions in Madison and Milwaukee and is semi-retired, purchased two properties in Rockford, Illinois with the intent to open abortion clinics in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Now, the first clinic has opened and the second is expected to open this spring, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO