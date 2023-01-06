ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

WHNT-TV

2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama birthday party turns into gun battle; more than 200 shots fires, two people killed, 11 more wounded

A birthday party in north Alabama turned into a gun battle Saturday night, police said, when more than 200 rounds were fired leaving two young women dead and 11 more injured. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both were shot and killed after a fight broke out during a 21st birthday party held at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East, outside Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County Investigating After late Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. Madison County Investigating After late Shooting …. The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment. Man Pleads Guilty to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL

