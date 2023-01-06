Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
‘It was brutal,’ Florence man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
An Alabama man accused of murdering a Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
WHNT-TV
2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
Huntsville man sentenced to 20 years after guilty plea in jail killing
A Huntsville man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years Monday for the death of an inmate at the Madison County Jail.
Huntsville Police Department identifies victim in Newson road shooting
A death investigation is underway after a shooting on Newson Road in Huntsville.
Family members respond to deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
WAFF
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
Alabama birthday party turns into gun battle; more than 200 shots fires, two people killed, 11 more wounded
A birthday party in north Alabama turned into a gun battle Saturday night, police said, when more than 200 rounds were fired leaving two young women dead and 11 more injured. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both were shot and killed after a fight broke out during a 21st birthday party held at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East, outside Huntsville.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
Sheriff Turner says two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Florence attempted murder suspect found ‘not competent’ to stand trial
A Florence man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot and stabbed a man has been found 'not competent' to stand trial according to a forensic evaluation cited in court records.
wrbl.com
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
WHNT-TV
Madison County Investigating After late Shooting Leaves 2 Dead
The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. Madison County Investigating After late Shooting …. The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment. Man Pleads Guilty to...
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
Hearing set for Decatur man accused in 2018 fatal hit-and-run
The 44-year-old was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Ricardo Dwayne Brown during a hit-and-run robbery on October 28, 2018.
Florence man accused of abusing son indicted by grand jury
A man was arrested by Florence Police Department on Sunday for child abuse.
WAFF
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
