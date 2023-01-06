Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ibmadison.com
Hilton Madison adds robot to its staff
The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace has added a robot named Munson to its team to help deliver a quality guest experience, according to a news release. The robot is named after Audrey Munson, the country’s first supermodel whose likeness can be seen atop the Wisconsin State Capitol dome and for whom the hotel’s restaurant is named.
ibmadison.com
Urso Bros. changes name
Effective as of Jan. 1, Urso Bros. LLC has changed its name to Urso Builders LLC. The new name “reflects our dedication to what we do best: build custom homes for our valued clients throughout the Greater Madison area,” according to a news release. McFarland-based Urso Builders will...
ibmadison.com
Nonprofit seeks temporary home for community kitchen
Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, is seeking a temporary location in response to a delay in its plans to move into another space, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The organization is currently leasing property on the 400 block of...
ibmadison.com
Richland Center company offers employees $5K toward child care
With the cost of child care not going down any time soon, a Richland Center dairy company is providing its employees with some assistance to ease the burden, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Schreiber Foods is partnering with child care service TOOTRiS to provide their employees with child...
ibmadison.com
Dane County town considers historic designation for Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant
The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, is considering an application to designate the former Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant as a historic preservation site, according to a report from the Waunakee Tribune. The Westport Historic Preservation Commission recommended the town board designate the building...
ibmadison.com
City introduces program to help commercial building owners save money
Last week, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Alders Tag Evers, Regina Vidaver, and Grant Foster introduced a proposal to advance the Building Energy Savings Program (BESP). The program aims to help commercial building owners increase the energy efficiency of their buildings, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint, according to a statement from the city.
ibmadison.com
Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side
Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
ibmadison.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Madison restaurant this week
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Madison store, near East Towne Mall at 4814 Annamark Drive, this Thursday, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Named America’s fastest-growing restaurant last spring by RestaurantNews.com based on a study conducted by the food-service research company Technomic, the Dave’s Hot Chicken menu consists of breaded, fried tenders and sliders, plus fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, kale slaw, and milk shakes.
ibmadison.com
Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Monona Terrace. The categories for the awards are Emerging Business, Community Leader, Lifetime Achievement, Young Entrepreneur, and Innovator. Nominations can be...
ibmadison.com
Madison police investigating burglary at State Street restaurant
An individual stole cash during an overnight burglary at a fast-food restaurant in downtown Madison, according to a statement from the Madison Police Department. Video shows someone entering the Taco Bell located on the 500 block of State Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Around $200 was stolen. No arrests have...
ibmadison.com
gener8tor earns B Corp. certification
Madison-based gener8tor has earned B Corp. certification from the nonprofit B Lab, becoming one of the few venture capital funds to certify as a B Corp, according to a news release. B Corp. certification requires an in-depth review of a business’ social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Through...
ibmadison.com
Compeer Financial offering scholarships to high school seniors
The Fund for Rural America, Sun Prairie-based Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. Graduating high school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a community college, university, or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
ibmadison.com
Madison doctor opens abortion clinic across state border
Last year, Dr. Dennis Christiansen, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has provided abortions in Madison and Milwaukee and is semi-retired, purchased two properties in Rockford, Illinois with the intent to open abortion clinics in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Now, the first clinic has opened and the second is expected to open this spring, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.
