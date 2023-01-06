Read full article on original website
ibmadison.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Madison restaurant this week
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Madison store, near East Towne Mall at 4814 Annamark Drive, this Thursday, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Named America’s fastest-growing restaurant last spring by RestaurantNews.com based on a study conducted by the food-service research company Technomic, the Dave’s Hot Chicken menu consists of breaded, fried tenders and sliders, plus fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, kale slaw, and milk shakes.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
ibmadison.com
Nonprofit seeks temporary home for community kitchen
Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, is seeking a temporary location in response to a delay in its plans to move into another space, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The organization is currently leasing property on the 400 block of...
ibmadison.com
Urso Bros. changes name
Effective as of Jan. 1, Urso Bros. LLC has changed its name to Urso Builders LLC. The new name “reflects our dedication to what we do best: build custom homes for our valued clients throughout the Greater Madison area,” according to a news release. McFarland-based Urso Builders will...
ibmadison.com
Madison police investigating burglary at State Street restaurant
An individual stole cash during an overnight burglary at a fast-food restaurant in downtown Madison, according to a statement from the Madison Police Department. Video shows someone entering the Taco Bell located on the 500 block of State Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Around $200 was stolen. No arrests have...
ibmadison.com
Dane County town considers historic designation for Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant
The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, is considering an application to designate the former Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant as a historic preservation site, according to a report from the Waunakee Tribune. The Westport Historic Preservation Commission recommended the town board designate the building...
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
ibmadison.com
Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side
Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
nbc15.com
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
ibmadison.com
Richland Center company offers employees $5K toward child care
With the cost of child care not going down any time soon, a Richland Center dairy company is providing its employees with some assistance to ease the burden, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Schreiber Foods is partnering with child care service TOOTRiS to provide their employees with child...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney
January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
