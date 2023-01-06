ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
everout.com

Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023

If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales

His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
SEATTLE, WA
Nick Davies

What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place Market

See The Flying Fish!Photo byPawan Thapa - Unsplash. Seattle's Pike Place Market is a food lover's paradise. Located near the waterfront, the market is home to a wide variety of vendors selling fresh produce, seafood, and other specialty foods. Here are some of the delicious things you can eat at Pike Place Market:
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses

After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
TACOMA, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix | Seattle Reloaded

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far

The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

These Seattle brands will keep you warm inside and out

Welcome to winter in the PNW. The time of year when we ask ourselves, "How many layers of clothing will be enough today?" The answer is a complex equation of temperature, humidity, wind chill and wetness. To combat the "Seattle freeze," you could fly to the southern hemisphere — or...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023

Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue

The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors

You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
LYNNWOOD, WA
roadtirement.com

Fish and chips, live music and ghosts

We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
SNOHOMISH, WA
onekindesign.com

This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island

This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
CLINTON, WA

