Detroit, MI

4 Detroit Tigers clear waivers, stay with organization, clearing 2 spots on 40-man roster

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBIMu_0k63fqpz00

The Detroit Tigers now have two openings on the 40-man roster.

Four players cleared waivers Friday and were outrighted to Triple-A Toledo: left-hander Zach Logue, right-handed reliever Ángel De Jesus, catcher Mario Feliciano and infielder Andy Ibáñez.

There are 38 players on the 40-man roster.

NEW SKIPPER:Tigers hire former Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce as Triple-A Toledo manager

De Jesus was designated for assignment Dec. 23 when the Tigers claimed Logue off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, and Logue himself was designated for assignment Dec. 31 when the Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers also put Feliciano and Ibañez on waivers.

The most notable player is De Jesus.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in April and posted a 2.13 ERA with four walks and seven strikeouts across 12⅔ innings in eight appearances. De Jesus, who turns 26 in February, logged a 4.15 ERA in 44 appearances for Triple-A Toledo.

LISTEN TO IMPROVE:How Tigers infielder Jermaine Palacios hit .400 in Venezuelan Winter League

RISING OUTFIELDER:How two words — 'launch quickness' — changed Kerry Carpenter's career with Tigers

Logue, who turns 27 in April, made his MLB debut last season, too, albeit as a member of the Oakland Athletics. He registered a 6.79 ERA with 20 walks and 42 strikeouts over 57 innings in 14 games (10 starts), though he dominated the Tigers in two starts against them.

Feliciano, who turned 24 in November, has played three MLB games for the Milwaukee Brewers across the past two seasons. He spent most of last season with Triple-A Nashville, hitting .274 with six home runs, 18 walks and 52 strikeouts in 77 games. The Tigers claimed Feliciano off waivers Dec. 21.

The Tigers now have two catchers on the 40-man roster: Eric Haase and Jake Rogers. The Triple-A roster, though, currently features four catchers: Feliciano, Andrew Knapp, Michael Papierski and Julio E. Rodriguez.

Ibáñez, who turns 30 in April, has the most MLB experience of the four-player group. He played 116 MLB games for the Texas Rangers across the past two seasons, hitting .258 with eight homers, 24 walks and 56 strikeouts. He plays first, second and third base.

The Tigers claimed Ibáñez off waivers in November.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter@EvanPetzold.

