Casper set to deliver State of the City address
IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 annual Idaho Falls State of the City Address is just around the corner. The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors (GIFAR) is hosting the city of Idaho Falls and Mayor Rebecca Casper for the address. The community is invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m., where Mayor Casper will deliver her address.
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
3 things to know this morning – January 10, 2023￼
Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 10, 2023￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police this past summer
POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply
POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. The post Police are no longer searching for person appeared first on Local News 8.
Become an Idaho Master Naturalist, introductory meeting scheduled in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members to be a part of a unique volunteering experience here in Southeast Idaho. Those who love the outdoors and learning more about Southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences through the Idaho Master Naturalists program.
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Winter storm headed through eastern Idaho Monday night, Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday calls for snow and 35 mph winds throughout eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory earlier Monday, which impacts areas in and around Malta, Montpelier, Inkom and McCammon. It will also affect the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 corridor from Idaho Falls to Island Park.
Daren Murdock
Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
Large-scale snow sculptures and other winter art projects to be displayed at annual event in Driggs
DRIGGS – The Downtown Driggs Association is excited to announce plans for the 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes: The Art of Sculpting Snow. This must-see public art experience highlights the beauty of winter with large-scale snow sculptures on the Driggs City Plaza, 60 South Main Street. Active sculpting days on the Plaza are January 16-20th.
Local judge rejects request for lighter sentence in murder case
IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a Rule 35 motion to reduce the sentence of Westley Hightower in a hearing Thursday. Hightower, 20, pleaded guilty to murdering his stepfather and was sentenced to life in prison in June, being eligible for parole after 27 years. Defense Attorney Jordan Crane had filed a motion arguing the sentence was unduly harsh and asking Watkins to reconsider the defense’s recommendation...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
David “Scott” Broackway
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of David “Scott” Broakway. Known to most as Scott, he was a loving and comedic man. He passed right before the New Year on December 31st due to Stage 4 cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children. A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre, 257 West Broadway, in downtown Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations for his medical expenses can be made to the family by check or Venmo.
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
