San Francisco, CA

Alonzo Akbar
3d ago

So sad and tragic. Those poor babies. 😥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I know the family and was shocked to here this.

KTVU FOX 2

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

SFPD Arrests 17-Year-Old In Connection With Kicking Elderly Woman on Muni Bus

A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a widely covered December 3 Muni bus assault involving an elderly victim near Japantown. The assault happened December 3 on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop. The victim, a 79-year-old Indonesian American woman named Lisa, was on her way to work at Oracle Park when she was kicked in the stomach by the suspect as she boarded the bus, as she later told ABC 7. The suspect was getting off the bus and the attack was entirely unprovoked and senseless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 70-year-old Brentwood woman found

Update: Nyona Grave has been found, according to Brentwood police. BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Monday night. She is considered at-risk because of her history with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Brentwood police. Nyona Graves was last seen around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for missing 12-year-old last seen Jan. 5

UPDATE: OPD confirmed Tania has been safely located, OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 5. Tania Bernubez was last seen on the 9800 block of Holly Street in Oakland around midnight. Bernubez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel

Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
SANTA ROSA, CA

