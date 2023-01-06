Read full article on original website
Alonzo Akbar
3d ago
So sad and tragic. Those poor babies. 😥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I know the family and was shocked to here this.
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Mountain View
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he allegedly kidnapped a woman before assaulting her in his apartment, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
SFist
SFPD Now Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Cold-Case Shooting In Marina That Killed Visitor
32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre was visiting SF from Placer County when he was shot and killed on June 19, and police are now offering $50,000 for information that could help lead to an arrest. It was last June when a then-identified man was shot and killed in the Marina District,...
SFist
SFPD Arrests 17-Year-Old In Connection With Kicking Elderly Woman on Muni Bus
A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a widely covered December 3 Muni bus assault involving an elderly victim near Japantown. The assault happened December 3 on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop. The victim, a 79-year-old Indonesian American woman named Lisa, was on her way to work at Oracle Park when she was kicked in the stomach by the suspect as she boarded the bus, as she later told ABC 7. The suspect was getting off the bus and the attack was entirely unprovoked and senseless.
sfstandard.com
15-Year-Old Denies Murder Charges in Shooting of SF Security Guard
A 15-year-old has denied charges of murder and personally discharging a pistol on Jan. 4 in relation to the killing of Gavin Boston, a security guard in San Francisco’s Japantown. The boy, whose name is not being disclosed because he is a minor, appeared at the Juvenile Justice Center...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
Missing 70-year-old Brentwood woman found
Update: Nyona Grave has been found, according to Brentwood police. BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Monday night. She is considered at-risk because of her history with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Brentwood police. Nyona Graves was last seen around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area […]
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
Homicide suspect sought by San Francisco police
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of killing one person in the Mission this week, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
Oakland police search for missing 12-year-old last seen Jan. 5
UPDATE: OPD confirmed Tania has been safely located, OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 5. Tania Bernubez was last seen on the 9800 block of Holly Street in Oakland around midnight. Bernubez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds […]
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
ksro.com
Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
