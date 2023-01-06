Read full article on original website
Michigan Radio Partners with Detroit Documenters to enhance Detroit coverage
Michigan Radio has entered into a partnership with Detroit Documenters that will help enhance coverage of the city of Detroit. Detroit Documenters is a network of newsrooms and community organizations committed to participatory civic media, which uses community members as citizen journalists to cover local government meetings. These Documenters are paid to attend public meetings (like Detroit City Council meetings). They live tweet and take notes on what happens, and those notes are edited by journalists. They’re made available for anyone to read and for journalists to use in their reporting. This community-powered reporting helps provide a record of important local policy decisions that otherwise might receive no media coverage.
'Right to Renew' could be a line of defense against Detroit evictions. How does it work?
With pandemic-era benefits winding down and the eviction moratorium ended, Detroit tenants are seeing more evictions — and housing activists and residents are demanding a series of policy efforts to better protect tenants. One priority for the new year is the Right to Renew, an ordinance that gives tenants...
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues temporary mask mandate
Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks indoors for the next two weeks. Monday is the district's first day back from holiday break. In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift says the mask requirement will help reduce the spread of illness after the break. She says that will also reduce absences and disruptions for families and schools.
Background staff take center role ahead of new MI Legislature’s first meeting
Michigan lawmakers return Wednesday under Democratic control of both chambers and the governor's office for the first time in nearly 40 years. The transition has brought new opportunities for legislation and a lot of changes in legislative staffing. Senate Majority Leader-elect Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) uses the phrase “pent up...
Judge poised to approve Michigan unemployment glitch settlement
The state of Michigan is close to settling a long-lingering lawsuit over the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s false accusations of fraud leveled against thousands of people. The class-action lawsuit dates back to then-Governor Rick Snyder’s administration and the switch to an automated computer system that falsely flagged people as having fraudulently been paid benefits. The state’s collection efforts included seizing tax refunds and garnishing wages.
911 services went down in parts of Michigan. Here's who to call in an emergency
Michigan State Police said Tuesday evening that 911 systems were coming back online after outages across the state during the afternoon. State officials did not have details about why the outage happened, or which systems were still affected. "At this point we aren’t sure what caused this but all aspects...
Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years
The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
Detroit has decline in violent crime, increase in carjackings in 2022, police say
The Detroit Police Department has released its’ year-end crime stats, announcing that violent crime decreased in the city in 2022. The department's preliminary data showed an 11% decrease in violent crimes like assaults, non-fatal shootings, rapes, and robberies. But other crimes, like carjacking, saw a 21% increase. Detroit Police...
Former Flint fire chief files lawsuit over his firing, claims mayor wanted him to alter report on fatal fire
Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the city and Mayor Sheldon Neeley. In the lawsuit, Barton claims he was fired last year because he refused to alter a report on a fatal house fire where two young boys suffered smoke inhalation and later died.
