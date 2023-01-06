Michigan Radio has entered into a partnership with Detroit Documenters that will help enhance coverage of the city of Detroit. Detroit Documenters is a network of newsrooms and community organizations committed to participatory civic media, which uses community members as citizen journalists to cover local government meetings. These Documenters are paid to attend public meetings (like Detroit City Council meetings). They live tweet and take notes on what happens, and those notes are edited by journalists. They’re made available for anyone to read and for journalists to use in their reporting. This community-powered reporting helps provide a record of important local policy decisions that otherwise might receive no media coverage.

