Watch: Antony Goal For Manchester United v Everton, FA Cup

Antony has given Manchester United the lead against Everton in the FA Cup, watch the goal here.

Antony has returned to the scoresheet following a drought in front of goal for Manchester United. The Brazilian has now got his goal following a brilliant assist by Marcus Rashford.

Antony has had question marks over his form in recent weeks but this goal will do him a world of good. The Brazilian celebrated with as much passion as he did for his first.

Watch Antony’s goal v Everton below;

Manchester United return to domestic cup action tonight as they face Everton in the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s side face a struggling side as they look to advance in the competition.

Frank Lampard is on the edge of his tenure at Goodison Park as the ex Chelsea man is set to fight for his job. Everton are on an awful run and fans frustrations are growing by the game.

United can take advantage of this as they look to build momentum ahead of an important period. With a Carabao Cup game upcoming on Tuesday, it’s unclear whether Ten Hag will rotate tonight or in mid week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Diogo Dalot has returned to the United lineup following a spell on the sidelines with injuries. The Portuguese international has come in for the improved Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It seems as if Ten Hag is lining up with a strong squad ahead of the Carabao Cup and next Premier League game against Manchester City.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon