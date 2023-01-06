Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger will ‘likely still demand trial despite strong evidence & face death penalty’

IDAHO quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger will likely take his chances by opting for a trial despite overwhelming evidence, an expert has claimed.

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary for his alleged involvement in the murders.

The four students were tragically stabbed to death in their beds at their home on Kings Road, Moscow

Bryan Kohberger is seen being escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania Credit: Reuters

Kohberger has been described by many as a highly intelligent student from Washington State University Credit: Reuters

Cell phone data revealed in an unsealed affidavit on Thursday, show how he stalked the undergraduates for weeks before allegedly stabbing them to death as they slept in their beds.

The FBI claims the killer also left behind his DNA on a tan, leather sheath which was lying next to his victims who had been knifed to death.

A criminal defense attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor has said he will now likely face the death penalty for the murders of 21-year-old students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and friends Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

The grisly murders took place at a rented home in Kings Road on November 13, and have shaken the small college town of Moscow.

A surviving roommate, who heard crying and believed someone had broken in, also saw a masked man who met Kohberger's description fleeing the scene.

Cops rummaged through the trash at his family home in Pennsylvania and linked DNA after tracking Kohberger driving thousands of miles in his dirty Hyundai Elantra.

But despite the damning evidence revealed this week, following an exhaustive police investigation, it is understood Kohberger will still plead not guilty.

His "shocked" family believes he is innocent and that the police arrested the wrong person, while his lawyer insists he will clear his name.

Criminal defense attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter, a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, gave his opinion on the case.

Speaking exclusively to The U.S. Sun, he said: "They're going to take a DNA sample from him now that he is in custody and do a complete match of DNA recovered from the crime scene.

"Coupled with other corroborating evidence, it sounds like the state has a very strong case.

"It's early to talk about plea deals, but Idaho is a death penalty state, and I can't imagine this being a case in which they don't seriously consider the death penalty.

Things can always happen at trial."

"In that case, the likelihood of his accepting a deal is incredibly low, unless that deal has to do with taking the death penalty off the table, and if that's something he's willing to do.

"But if he just figures his options are either death penalty or life without parole, and he just wants to take his chances at trial - well, as strong as the state's case might be, things can always happen at trial.

"In spite of the realities of the infliction of the death penalty, it's still a powerful tool in these types of situations, to motivate someone to plead in order to avoid it.

"But this particular case is such an ideal one for prosecutors to pursue the death penalty, they might decide that they don't have to offer life without parole. They can say, 'This is a death penalty case and that's what we intend to pursue.'

HORRIFIC DEATHS

"This is one of those watershed cases where you have four young, good-looking, completely innocent victims in a small community, and the nightmare scenario of being murdered in their beds, the horrific circumstances of the multiple stabbings.

"I imagine it will be a case years from now people will still remember. And it's in a town where this may be the most media attention they ever received.

"Many people didn't even know Moscow, Idaho existed before now. But even if it took place in a huge metropolis like LA or New York, it still would have had attention."

Those following the case were shocked Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate student allegedly left so much evidence behind and was easily caught.

Ritter continued: "I think it demonstrates just how difficult it is to pull off the 'perfect crime'.

"No matter how clever or planned out a murder might be there is always something that the killer leaves behind or mistakes made in the chaos of the moment.

"Here it appears that the killer may have targeted only one or two of the victims, but ends up killing four people.

"Yet, in spite of all the killings he still leaves behind an eye-witness who allegedly looked him straight in the face.

CARELESS KILLER

"Also, in spite of all the planning, to the point of even turning his cell phone off during the murders, still being careless enough to leave behind the knife sheath is truly remarkable."

Kohberger appears to have remained calm since his arrest and was photographed looking stony-faced as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho via private plane.

He allegedly asked if he was the only person to have been arrested in connection to the crime when taken in by cops during an early morning bust, according to News Nation.

"His demeanor is nothing short of disturbing," Ritter said. "Calm, unfazed, and disconnected.

"One of the remarkable things to me was his initial mug shot."

The suspect was initially seen wearing a suicide prevention vest and has since appeared in court in bright red prison garments with his hands shackled in front of him.

"Kohberger did not appear to look like someone who had committed four grisly murders and was then a fugitive of a nationwide manhunt for several weeks," Ritter remarked.

"He was clean-shaven and looked like he had a recent haircut."

Ritter believes Kohberger is guilty, adding: "There is something very wrong with this person's mental state.

"Both the planning of these murders and his conduct and demeanor since then. It's hard to predict how a person like that might be dealing with custody."

The Steptoe Village apartment complex where Kohberger rented an apartment is seen in Pullman, Washington Credit: Reuters

Kohberger smiles as he looks toward public defender Anne Taylor during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday Credit: Zuma Press