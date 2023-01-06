ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How close our democracy came on Jan. 6, 2021

By Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.), opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I31nB_0k63fXGI00

The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was part of a coordinated effort to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election, orchestrated by former President Trump and his allies. The brutal assault on our democracy was a wake-up call to the extremism and disinformation those in power weaponized against their fellow Americans. These insurrectionists brutalized police and law enforcement officers and put our democratic system to the ultimate test.

Thankfully, the 2021 insurrection failed. But, two years later, as our country heads into a new Congress, the threat to our democracy remains.

On Jan. 6 we were both in the Gallery of the House of Representatives with fellow members of Congress, staff and journalists, witnessing what we thought would be the historic certification of the 2020 election. Historic it certainly was.

By early afternoon, we heard reports that armed members of Trump’s so-called Stop the Steal rally were swarming the Capitol. We had no idea they would soon overwhelm the officers protecting the complex.

By 2:09 p.m., we were told we could not leave the building because the perimeter had collapsed. Until this point, we had no idea the mob was violently tearing through the barricades and beating their way past police lines directly into the Capitol.

Over the next 30 minutes, the severity of our situation became more clear. There was no way out and we were trapped.

By 2:30 p.m., we were assembled behind the railing of the House Gallery with gas masks ready, as dozens of our colleagues were rushed to safety from the floor of the House. We could hear the mob pounding on the doors to the Chamber. As the sound of a gunshot reverberated through the Chamber we knew the police were trying to hold the line. Many of us made calls to our loved ones not knowing if we would make it out.

Suddenly, at 2:42 p.m., a brave U.S. Capitol Police officer directed us to evacuate, shouting “GO! GO! GO!” as we scrambled across the House Gallery, ducking under railings and dodging passed rows of seats. He risked his life to save ours, and for that, I will always be grateful.

The officer escorted four of us across the third-floor hallway and we ducked into an elevator. Just 30 seconds later, the mob reached that hallway, searching for members of Congress, determined to thwart the will of the voters and to disrupt the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Just 30 seconds. Every time an officer pushed back on the throbbing mob of insurrectionists, our lives were saved.

Just 30 seconds. That is how close we came that fateful day — not just members of Congress, but the American people and the future of our democracy.

It was the courage and resolve of law enforcement officers and Capitol Police who saved our lives. They were beaten and terrorized, but they held off the violent crowd so we could eventually escape from the gallery and shelter in a safe room.

It was one thousand acts of courage that saved our lives and our democracy that day. The bravery of the United States Capitol Police officers and of D.C. Metropolitan Police officers allowed us to escape safely. And, after hours of hard-fought resistance and pushing back, the building was secured, and we were able to go back to the Chamber and certify the election results.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a horrific day for our country. And, even more concerning, are the ongoing efforts from members of the far-right to rewrite history and erase the tragedy of that day. We were there, and we can assure you the armed insurrectionists were not tourists. They were not peaceful observers. They were on a mission to undermine our democracy.

Thankfully, for the past two years, the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee worked tirelessly to investigate the attack, show the American people the truth, and ensure accountability. No one is above the law, and, as the committee’s work comes to an end, it is essential we do not allow anyone to discredit the reality of what happened that day.

We also want to give thanks to the incredible police officers on the scene. More than 140 were injured — many of them suffered permanent, career-ending injuries — and tragically, some lost their lives. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.

As we head into a new year and a new Congress and the House shifts to Republican control, it is more important than ever that our country remembers the horrors of Jan. 6 and how close we came to a very different result on Jan. 7, 2021.

Justice and accountability have no expiration date. We must continue pushing to ensure those who perpetrated the violent attack on our country on Jan. 6, 2021, are held responsible for their crimes. Anything less jeopardizes our very values as a nation.

Annie Kuster, who represents New Hampshire’s 2nd District, and Jason Crow, who represents Colorado’s 6th District, were part of the House Gallery Group during the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 4

reality truth
4d ago

garbage article We do not have a Democracy. it's a Republic. And nothing that was at the Capitol would have forced a change in the outcome. Name 1 thing which would have forced a change of who was sworn in.

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll

More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters said in a new CBS News-You Gov poll that they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump.  The poll, published on Monday, found that 65 percent of registered Republican respondents said that it’s important, to varying degrees, for the party…
The Hill

Davis: Democrats must endorse Republican proposals to allow floor votes from all members

On CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), whose congressional district includes liberals in Austin and San Antonio and MAGA Republicans in mostly rural areas, announced his support — and that of the Republican Conference — for passage of a new rules package under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). I support this proposal, as should House Democrats, to allow any proposal for a resolution or…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Hill

Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer

Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Utah man’s long shot case challenging the 2020 election results and demanding the removal of nearly 400 federal officials. Lower courts previously dismissed the case brought by Raland Brunson — who represented himself — for lack of jurisdiction, but Brunson appealed to the justices and demanded…
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans

My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker

Of all the things that Americans voted for in the midterm elections, cutting seniors’ hard-earned benefits wasn’t one of them. In fact, by denying Republicans an anticipated Red Wave, voters largely rejected MAGA-nomics — including more tax cuts for the wealthy and spending cuts for everyone else. Nonetheless, by making concessions to a small faction of…
The Hill

Virginia Democrat blasts House GOP panel: Trying to ‘vilify’ agencies for ‘political gain’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Monday accused Republican lawmakers of trying to “vilify” federal agencies for “political gain” with plans for a House panel that would investigate law enforcement and national security bodies. “The idea that they are creating this new entity meant to look at … how agencies may have been politicized is indeed an effort…
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records

Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

845K+
Followers
93K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy