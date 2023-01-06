ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure....
WASHINGTON STATE
Myhighplains.com

‘Have a heart’: What migrants want President Biden to hear

EL PASO, Texas (Nexstar) — As President Biden completes his first presidential visit to the southern U.S. border, the people seeking asylum and warmth outside of the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso hope he takes away a glimpse of their reality. “We know that we broke the law,”...
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat in 2024. Porter has previously acknowledged that she was considering a bid for what is expected to be an open Senate seat in deep-blue California. While Feinstein hasn’t yet announced her retirement, she is widely expected to do so in the coming months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Myhighplains.com

Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver

DENVER (AP) — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers.
DENVER, CO

