Hidalgo County, TX

Police: Woman offers sex over Snapchat to lure man into ambush robbery

By Mia Morales, Steven Masso
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A duo was arrested after allegedly robbing a man they lured to an apartment with the promise of sex in exchange for money, police said.

Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, credit card or debit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Dec. 22, an officer was dispatched to a stabbing, where they spoke to a victim, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The man told police he met a woman on Snapchat–who police identified as Navarro–who he spoke to for a few weeks, the document stated. The man agreed to meet Navarro at her residence but he saw a man outside that he found suspicious, so he left, according to police.

After Navarro called several times, the man returned and proceeded to enter the residence, police stated. Navarro guided the man to the bedroom where he sat on her bed as Navarro told the man she was going to check on her kids, according to police. She coughed as she stepped out, the affidavit stated.

As she walked out, the man saw four to five men exit the closet and began to beat him and place him in a chokehold, police stated in the document.

As he was getting punched and kicked, one of the men stabbed the victim on his left shin, police said. The men demanded money and stole the victim’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and a black snake print Gucci wallet containing credit and debit cards, as well as multiple IDs, police stated.

The victim was able to leave and drive to a friend’s house before going to a hospital, police stated. The man provided a description of the suspects to police.

On Dec. 23, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, in which the driver was identified as Martinez and the passenger was identified as Navarro. The officer noted that there were two children in the backseat, as well with a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle where he found a credit card belonging to the victim of the aggravated robbery, the document stated.

Martinez and Navarro were taken to the Weslaco Police Department, where Navarro was interviewed by police and confessed to luring the man to her apartment to get robbed, according to the affidavit.

“[The victim] and Navarro had agreed to have sex for money. The agreement was made via Snapchat,” the affidavit stated, which indicated that Navarro implicated Martinez as a participant.

According to police, Navarro said Martinez devised the plan to beat and rob the man.

Navarro and Martinez each had bonds set at $210,000, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

