Independence, MO

Independence police search for 18-year-old charged in homicide

By Makenzie Koch, Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOf6S_0k63ei3c00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a homicide suspect now facing murder charges.

Vyshon Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County but has not been taken into custody yet. Police said they have obtained a warrant for his arrest and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

The 18-year-old is charged in the death of 22-year-old Robert Butler Jr. who was found dead inside an apartment near E. 46th Street and South Brentwood Avenue on Dec. 11. Police said Wilson ran from the scene before officers arrived.

According to court documents, a witness at the scene stated there was a small party and the suspect shot the victim for not reason several times with a black AR style rifle/pistol. The witness said the party was pretty laid back and most everyone present were smoking marijuana and some were in possession of guns.

The witness said the suspect was in possession of a pistol which he kept in his front waistband, according to court documents.

The suspect left the apartment by going out the back door and jumping off the deck to the ground.

Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

