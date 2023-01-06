Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
18 Drive-In Movie Theaters in Missouri & Illinois Opening in 2023
I am an unapologetic fan of drive-in movie theaters. I miss the days when they were a common part of our communities. But, I'm realistic and understand not many have survived. That being said, here are the Missouri and Illinois drive-in movie theaters that appear to have plans to open in 2023.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
Which Central Illinois town is the ‘lightning capital’ for Illinois?
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
wgnradio.com
Eagles soar to Illinois
Jo Fessett, the Executive Director of the Illinois Audubon Society, talks about the migration of Eagles that come to Illinois, including why they come and where to find them. Find the handy list of watchpoints here.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out
As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
97X
Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 1