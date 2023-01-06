Read full article on original website
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Lansing VOA reports ‘significant decrease’ in donations
Volunteers of America locations are reporting a significant drop in donations.
Green Dot Stables in Lansing turned into night club & restaurant hybrid
The slider bar is now half restaurant and bar, half entertainment venue known as The Junction.
6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break. Students are now...
Woman gets assault with intent to murder charge after hitting Lansing walker
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
Lansing Community College hosting ‘women in manufacturing’ event
LCC's West Campus is hosting an event at 4 p.m. focusing on women in manufacturing.
PIT Maneuver Ends Wrong-Way Police Chase
LIVINGSTON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – A Livingston County sheriff’s deputy was able to end a potentially dangerous situation using some fancy driving. The sheriff’s office says the driver of a car with stolen plates refused to stop for deputies, leading to a 100-mile-per-hour chase on westbound I-96 near M-59. Fowlerville Police put stop sticks on […]
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council voted on Tuesday to officially declare itself a sanctuary city. The vote was nearly unanimous, however, one councilmember, George Brookover, voted against the measure, saying it was “no different” from the 2017 safe haven resolution. East Lansing was declared a safe haven in 2017, stopping […]
New drug gives hope to Alzheimer’s patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is showing evidence that it can slow the progression of the disease. It’s a major breakthrough for an illness that until now has baffled scientists, and eluded efforts to treat it. “It is the only thing we have,” said Burtha Bullen. Bullen is a mid-Michigan […]
Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam for Lansing Eastern
Harden's rim-rockin' slam accounted for two of his team-high 21 points.
Dianne Byrum won’t return as MSU Board of Trustees chair
Byrum will stay on the Board until her term expires on Jan. 1, 2025, but will no longer serve as chair.
Albion College basketball players demand suspension after coach used racial slur
Players on the Albion College men's basketball team want head coach Jody May to be publicly suspended and are demanding an apology from the university after May allegedly used a racial slur in practice on Dec. 28.
A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall key in MSU win over U-M
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday. Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13 seconds remaining but never got […]
