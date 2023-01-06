ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

WLNS

6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break. Students are now...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

PIT Maneuver Ends Wrong-Way Police Chase

LIVINGSTON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – A Livingston County sheriff’s deputy was able to end a potentially dangerous situation using some fancy driving. The sheriff’s office says the driver of a car with stolen plates refused to stop for deputies, leading to a 100-mile-per-hour chase on westbound I-96 near M-59. Fowlerville Police put stop sticks on […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city status

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council voted on Tuesday to officially declare itself a sanctuary city. The vote was nearly unanimous, however, one councilmember, George Brookover, voted against the measure, saying it was “no different” from the 2017 safe haven resolution. East Lansing was declared a safe haven in 2017, stopping […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

New drug gives hope to Alzheimer’s patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is showing evidence that it can slow the progression of the disease. It’s a major breakthrough for an illness that until now has baffled scientists, and eluded efforts to treat it. “It is the only thing we have,” said Burtha Bullen. Bullen is a mid-Michigan […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall key in MSU win over U-M

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday. Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13 seconds remaining but never got […]
EAST LANSING, MI

