ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — A far-right internet personality who streamed live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to two months of imprisonment for joining the mob’s attack on the building. Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to address...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox40

California faces multi-billion dollar budget deficit, governor says

California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Newsom announced Tuesday. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of a decade’s worth of economic growth in the nation’s most populous state....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy