Viruses hitting SCHS Hard

Do you feel that in the past few months COVID-19 conditions have improved?. As it gets colder, more and more kids are starting to get sick each day and are having to miss out on a bunch of school. This leads to them having homework piling up and a bunch of stress.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Department Store to close retail operations in spring 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Department Store, a clothing retailer that has served the capital city for more than a century, will close its doors in spring 2023, owners said. The announcement comes as retailers nationwide have faced challenges competing with chain stores and online shopping in addition to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Puppies that survived house fire brought to animal shelter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were supposed to come to Charleston’s shelter, the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

#WinterWeather – Sunday night features freezing rain/sleet early with snow expected for the higher elevations

WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY: A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023. GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along […]
