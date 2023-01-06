Read full article on original website
Viruses hitting SCHS Hard
Do you feel that in the past few months COVID-19 conditions have improved?. As it gets colder, more and more kids are starting to get sick each day and are having to miss out on a bunch of school. This leads to them having homework piling up and a bunch of stress.
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
Charleston Department Store to close retail operations in spring 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Department Store, a clothing retailer that has served the capital city for more than a century, will close its doors in spring 2023, owners said. The announcement comes as retailers nationwide have faced challenges competing with chain stores and online shopping in addition to...
Tour gives results Mingo can sink its teeth into
Mingo County has taken a big bite out of the competition by claiming 10 percent of the winning positions in a Mountain State food contest tour lasting 2 ½ years and including hundreds of offbeat and out-of-the-way eateries. Have Fun WV, a Facebook page administered by the Charleston Dirty...
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
Puppies that survived house fire brought to animal shelter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were supposed to come to Charleston’s shelter, the […]
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
#WinterWeather – Sunday night features freezing rain/sleet early with snow expected for the higher elevations
WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY: A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023. GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along […]
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
