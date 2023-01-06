Read full article on original website
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Humphreys Woman With Serious Injuries & Arrested
A Humphreys woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 5 near Humphreys. The crash occurred Saturday at about 6:00 pm, as 47-year-old Lisa Arndt was westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway, her car struck an embankment and overturned,
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Resident Appearing in Grundy County Court Today on Felony Burglary Charge
A Trenton resident is making an initial appearance in Grundy County Court today on a felony charge. Court documents say Macheal Rae Glass faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary. Records list that charge from October 29, 2022. The court set Glass’ bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Authorities...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Charged With Stealing, Set for Sentencing in Separate Case
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man has been taken into custody on a felony stealing charge stemming from an incident last February. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed law enforcement says Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
kchi.com
Two Arrested By Troopers
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
kchi.com
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
