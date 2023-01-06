Police need help finding missing Henderson juvenile

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson juvenile has been missing since January 3, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help finding him.

HPD says Conner Yates, 13, is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Jordan Bryant, who has been missing since December 14, 2022.

Conner Yates (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department) Jordan Bryant (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

Police say Yates was last seen wearing a white shirt with lip graphics, black joggers, and lime green Nike shoes.

HPD asks for people to please contact the Henderson Police Department with any information at 270-831-1295.

